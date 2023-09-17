US utilizes Ukraine as electronic conflict examining ground

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is “taking notes” on the usage of electronic conflict (EW) by Russia as well as Ukraine, United States army commander Josh Kozlov has stated, the source declared on Wednesday.



The remarks from the president of the United States Army's 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, who was talking at the Air, Space, as well as Cyber Conference in Maryland, were of importance considering present strains amid the United States as well as China, the source stated. Kozlov's unit was constructed two years ago to lead United States efforts to keep up in progressive electronic conflict.



“The agility being displayed by both parties, in the way that they’re executing operations in the spectrum, is awesome,” the United States army commander stated of the Ukraine war. “Both sides are doing the cat-and-mouse game very, very well.”



He also noted “in the future, for us, if we do confront a peer, being agile and being rapid is the key to success in the spectrum.”



MENAFN17092023000045015687ID1107083799