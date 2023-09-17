South Korean lawmakers to prohibit dog meat sale, consumption

(MENAFN) In a significant move, lawmakers in South Korea are actively working on introducing legislation that aims to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat, a centuries-old and deeply controversial practice that currently exists in a legal gray area. This development comes as a response to growing calls for reform in the country's treatment of animals.



The proposed legislation, put forward by the main opposition Democratic Party, has garnered swift support from the ruling People Power Party. This cross-party consensus is expected to provide the necessary votes to pass the bill into law. The move signals a significant step toward ending a practice that has long been a subject of domestic and international scrutiny.



The head of the ruling party's policy committee, Park Dae-chul, emphasized the importance of this legislation, particularly in a nation where approximately 10 million households now keep pets. He highlighted the need to put an end to the consumption of dog meat, underlining the shifting attitudes toward animals and their welfare in South Korean society.



This legislative effort reflects a broader societal shift in South Korea, where the treatment of animals has become a topic of increasing concern. While dog meat consumption has deep historical roots, there is a growing consensus that it is time to address this contentious issue and align South Korea's laws with contemporary values surrounding animal rights and welfare. If passed, this legislation could mark a significant turning point in the nation's stance on the controversial practice of consuming dog meat, bringing it more in line with evolving attitudes toward animal welfare.

