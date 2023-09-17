Jordan Partakes In Egypt's Conference On Population, Health, Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -- A Jordanian delegation participated in the 1st Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development (PHDC'23), which was recently hosted by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population under the slogan "Healthy Population for Sustainable Development."
According to a statement issued by the Higher Population Council (HPC) on Sunday, the participating Jordanian delegation included the Secretary-General of the HPC IMasarweh, Director of the Studies and Policies Unit at HPC and ShareJordan coordinator Ali Mutlaq, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Royal Medical Services, the University of Jordan, the United States Agency for International Development, and many civil society organizations and experts.
The statement conveyed that during the 4-day conference, there was a strong emphasis on the interconnection between population, health, and sustainable development. The conference provided an opportunity for people to share their experiences and knowledge to improve the health and well-being of the population while supporting economic and social development, produced recommendations and a roadmap to address the challenges faced by the world and to improve health outcomes, and emphasized the importance of using evidence-based research and scientific guidance to address population, health, and development challenges.
Among the most prominent recommendations that emerged from the conference was the importance of investing in human capital in comprehensive public services, particularly in health, education, transportation, and energy, as well as creating decent employment opportunities, facilitating access to social protection, promoting gender equality, and empowering women as main strategies for developing human capital.
The conference also suggested promoting economic stability and competitiveness, improving environmental resilience, and responding effectively to climate change and emphasized the importance of empowering non-governmental organizations and civil society to mobilize community and family support, increasing access to reproductive health services, and working closely with governments to provide care that is based on informed choice.
Furthermore, it was advised to allocate more domestic and international funding towards population, health, and development initiatives to fully, effectively, and expeditiously execute the Program of Action from the International Conference on Population and Development. This includes prioritizing programs aimed at eliminating unmet needs for family planning, preventing maternal mortality, and ending harmful practices.
