Ongoing search, Rescue efforts in Morocco after devastating earthquake

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a destructive earthquake that struck Morocco last week, search and rescue teams have tirelessly worked for nine consecutive days, demonstrating unwavering dedication to finding survivors. However, their progress has been impeded by the challenging terrain in the affected provinces, characterized by the presence of imposing mountains, as reported by a news agency correspondent.



Faced with the heartbreaking situation of residents whose homes were reduced to rubble by the earthquake, authorities have taken swift action to provide shelter and protection against adverse weather conditions. These affected individuals have been relocated to temporary tents, a crucial measure to ensure their safety and well-being during this trying period. The source of this information, while sharing these developments, chose to remain anonymous, as reported by the state news agency MAP.



Furthermore, solidarity and support have poured in from various quarters of society. Companies and state institutions have continued their efforts by making financial contributions to special accounts established by the government. These dedicated accounts are specifically designed to pool resources to aid those grappling with the consequences of the earthquake. It reflects a collective commitment to helping rebuild the lives of the affected communities.



In a remarkable show of empathy and responsibility, the Moroccan government has also taken proactive steps to mobilize financial assistance. Last Sunday, they initiated the creation of special bank accounts that invite public donations. These funds will play a crucial role in providing much-needed aid and relief to the survivors, further underscoring the nation's commitment to alleviating the suffering caused by this natural disaster.

