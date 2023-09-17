Eritrea: Seminar On Infectious And Non-Infectious Diseases

The National Union of Eritrean Women's Central Region representatives attended a seminar on communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The seminar that was held on September 14 and 15 concentrated on the causes and effects of diseases, the public's involvement in preventing the prevalence of diseases, and the role of women in doing so.

The head of information and promotion at the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Mr. Habte Gebremeskel, expressed his hope that seminar attendees would leave with a basic understanding of the problems that diseases in society cause and how to address them so that they could contribute appropriately to efforts to prevent them.

Ms. EGebrehans, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women's socio-economic service in the region, urged the participants to share their newfound knowledge with other women in their communities.