Twelve Enemy Air Targets Downed Over Ukraine Last Night

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

A total of 16 enemy air targets were detected within Ukraine's airspace.

In particular, Russian invaders launched six Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions from the southeastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda).

Additionally, 10 Russian Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched missiles were fired from nine Tu-95ms strategic bombers around Engels in Russia's Saratov region.

Russian missiles and drones targeted primarily the south of the Odregion. Ukraine's air defense units were working along the route.

Russia's air attack was repelled by Ukrainian fighter jets, surface-to-air missile units, mobile fire teams, and other forces.

Following the concerted efforts of the Air Force and other subdivisions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, six Russian Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and six Shahed-136/131 suicide drones were downed.

Meanwhile, some Russian missiles hit an agricultural enterprise in the Odregion. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service is working at the scene.