Russians Launch 100 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region, 20 Settlements Affected

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Twenty settlements came under enemy fire in the Zaporizhzhia region. One hundred attacks were recorded,” Malashko wrote.

In his words, Russian troops launched five multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Huliaipilske, Novodarivka, Chervone and Mali Shcherbaky; four drone attacks on Zaliznychne, Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaky; and five air attacks on Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka.

Additionally, the enemy launched 86 artillery strikes on the frontline settlements, such as Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Pitatykhatky, Prymorske and Kamianske.

Five reports were filed on the damage caused to residential houses and household buildings. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.