Health Facility Hit In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A rural health post was damaged as Russian troops attacked the Kherson region's village of Mykilske on the night of September 17, 2023.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night a health facility came under the occupiers' fire. Following the enemy attack, a building of the rural health post was damaged. Windows and doors were blown out, and the indoor premises were smashed,” the report states.
A reminder that, on September 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 77 times , having fired 334 projectiles.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
