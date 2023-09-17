Health Facility Hit In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Region

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night a health facility came under the occupiers' fire. Following the enemy attack, a building of the rural health post was damaged. Windows and doors were blown out, and the indoor premises were smashed,” the report states.

A reminder that, on September 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 77 times , having fired 334 projectiles.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration