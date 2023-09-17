Four Enemy S-300 Missiles Target Civilian Enterprise In Kharkiv Region

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night, around 00:30 a.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. Four S-300 guided missiles hit a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out,” the report states.

In general, two people have been killed and eight injured in Russia's shelling of the Kharkiv region over the past day.

Around 11:10 a.m., September 16, 2023, Russians attacked Kharkiv with five Iskander-K cruise missiles. Civilian enterprises and detached houses were damaged. Fires broke out. Six civilian men were injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

Over the past day, Russian troops have been shelling settlements in the Kharkiv region's Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts.

Around 11:30 a.m., September 16, 2023, between the villages of Hlyboke and Strilecha in the Kharkiv district, Russians fired an anti-tank guided missile at a civilian car. A man and a woman, who had been inside, died at the scene. Another man, 72, was injured and taken to hospital in critical condition.

In the Kupiansk district's Petropavlivka, a civilian man, 23, was injured following the enemy attack.

Photo: illustrative