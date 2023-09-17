Grain Storage Damaged In Russia's Missile Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning Russian troops have attacked the Odregion with missiles and drones. A grain storage facility and farmlands were damaged.
The relevant statement was made by OdRegional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Our air defense units destroyed two combat drones and five missiles. Unfortunately, some targets were hit [by enemy projectiles] in the Berezivka district. Russian terrorists caused damage to agricultural infrastructure: farmlands and a grain storage facility,” the report states.
No casualties were reported. Emergency services are working at the scene.
First photo: illustrative
