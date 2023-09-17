Hundreds Of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of settlers stormed Al-Amosque on Sunday, heavily guarded by occupation police force, on occasion of what they dub the "Jewish new year".
The Islamic Endowment directorate at Al-Quds reported via statement that occupation police had emptied the mosque from worshipers prior to storming it.
Local sources stated that they had banned Palestinian worshippers aged less than 50 years old from entering mosque compound and arrested a number of people.
Palestinian Supreme Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash warned that this violates the legal and historic staquo of Al-Amosque, adding that it is not only an aggression against Muslims but against the international community and its laws and decisions. (end)
nq.aai
MENAFN17092023000071011013ID1107083734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.