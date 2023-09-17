Kuwait's Elementary Schools Receive First-Grade Students

KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Students of the first grade in elementary schools began their academic year, on Sunday, to move forward on the path of science and knowledge. The schools received students in a festive atmosphere to face students' fear and shyness. (end) fr.sam

