Sunday, 17 September 2023 01:06 GMT

Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Receives Uae Amb.


9/17/2023 5:13:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al- Al-Saadoun received in his office, Sunday, Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Niyadi. (end)
nmo.seo





MENAFN17092023000071011013ID1107083732

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search