Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Receives Unhcr Representative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) - Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al- Al-Saadoun received in his office, Sunday, UNHCR Representative in Kuwait Nisreen Rubaian, External Relations Officer Loulwah Al Turkait and Protection Officer Amal Al Beedh. (end)
