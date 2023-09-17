14 Killed In Plane Crash In Brazilian Amazon

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Saturday, a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon claimed the lives of fourteen people. The aircraft was attempting to land in stormy weather in the well-known tourist destination of Barcelos. Tragically, there were no survivors, according to officials.
According to Brazilian officials, this incident's casualties include 12 tourists, one pilot, and one co-pilot.
The small plane pilot was approaching a town in heavy rain and low visibility. During the landing, it seemed that the pilot unintentionally initiated the landing procedure too late on the runway, according to VinicAlmeida, the Amazonas state security secretary.
Tragically, the plane ran out of runway and crashed, resulting in the tragic loss of all 12 passengers and two crew members.
Initial investigations have revealed that all the passengers on board the plane were Brazilian men travelling to the region for sport fishing, as said by the state government.
“Our teams have been on the ground responding since the crash to provide the necessary support,” Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly Twitter.“My solidarity and prayers to the victims' family and friends.”
Barcelos, situated along the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, is surrounded by numernational parks and protected areas. The current season marks the prime time for fishing in the region, which is renowned for its abundance of tropical river species like the
“tucunare,” also known as the peacock bass.
Previously, in another aeroplane crash in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, seven passengers died.
