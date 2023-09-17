French Missionary Priests Suspected Of Child Sexual Assault In Thailand

According to France 24 news agency, two members of the Paris-based Foreign Mission Society of Paris, a part of the Catholic Church's mission, were involved in sexual abuse against former students of a boarding school in Thailand.

One of these two missionaries has passed away, and the other, whose name is not mentioned in the report, continues to serve within the Foreign Mission Society of Paris.

This report marks the fourth case of sexual abuse by Christian missionaries in the past two months, raising concerns about the safety of children in religiinstitutions.

Children studying in religischools and institutions or being mentored by religifigures are often vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

A report from last year by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in France revealed that over the past 72 years, approximately 330,000 children have been victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in France.

After the release of the Independent Commission's report, Pope Francis said,“With great sorrow, I think of the victims and the harm they have suffered.” The Vatican also stated that the Pope is“informed with great sorrow” about the investigation's findings and hopes that“the Church in France, with awareness of this horrifying reality, may perhaps initiate a path of redemption.”