Arrest Made In An Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense

On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 8:44 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 3900 block of Georgia . The suspect produced a handgun and struck the victim. As a result, the suspect and the victim began to fight. During the fight, the suspect struck the victim multiple times with the handgun and one shot was fired. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, members of the Fourth District Crime Suppression Unit executed a DC Superior Court search warrant, at a residence, in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. As a result, a firearm, multiple rounds of ammunition, and controlled substances were recovered.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, 22-year-old Zaria Williams of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a DangerWeapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance .

