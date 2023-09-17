Sunday, 17 September 2023 01:05 GMT

Lane Closure Whitingham - Gates Pond Rd


9/17/2023 4:46:23 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

GATES POND RD is REDUCED TO ONE LANE in the area SOUTH OF LAUREL LAKE RD due to TELEPHONE WIRE DOWN ACROSS ROAD.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

MENAFN17092023003118003196ID1107083720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search