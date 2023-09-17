Mahzooz transforms lives: Saudi-based IT Support Technician joins Mahzooz Millionaires’ Club

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, September 14, 2023: Mahzooz, the UAE's leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent cash payouts, continues to serve as a beacon of hope, touching the lives of thousands of participants every week worldwide. The remarkable story of Zain, a Pakistani expat living in Saudi Arabia, exemplifies Mahzooz's extraordinary reach and its ability to transform lives far beyond the borders of the UAE.

41-year-old Zain, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and now works as an IT Support specialist there, scored his first important win with Mahzooz, on Saturday 9 September 2023, at the 145th draws. When Zain received an email notification from Mahzooz while preparing to spend time with his family, he initially believed he had won the third prize of AED 250. It wasn't until he logged into his Mahzooz account after returning from his outing that he realized he had actually won the AED 1 million raffle prize.

"It's an incredible surprise, and it just makes my life a million times better right now," exclaimed an ecstatic Zain, who discovered Mahzooz through a UAE based news portal nearly a year ago. Ever since, he has been faithfully participating in Mahzooz every week, in the hope of striking it big one day.

Zain's success represents more than just a financial windfall; it showcases his determined attitude and his belief that luck can be yours if you persist and keep trying. Zain's victory sends a message of optimism and resolve to others, highlighting how Mahzooz provides individuals with an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.

The same 145th Mahzooz draws produced a spectacular series of winners, with 1,202 participants sharing a total prize of AED 1,494,750.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20 million and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1 million every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.



Join Mahzooz, live the good life

