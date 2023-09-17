Sheikha Latifa Bint Hamdan visits Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, September 15, 2023

Sheikha Latifa Bint Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Zabeel Ladies Club, visited the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in a significant step highlighting the leadership’s commitment and support for victims of domestic violence and the fight against human trafficking. Sheikha Latifa’s visit aimed to learn about the level of services provided by entities concerned with protecting human rights and dignity.

Upon her arrival, Sheikha Latifa was received by HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, along with several administrative leaders and senior employees. During the visit, Sheikha Latifa embarked on a comprehensive tour of the foundation's facilities, gaining insights into the pioneering services offered to women and children who have faced various challenges and difficult circumstances before seeking refuge at the Foundation.

This visit reflects the UAE's commitment to upholding human rights, preserving human dignity, and providing the necessary resources and services to strengthen the resilience of domestic violence and human trafficking victims. It also aligns with the UAE's broader efforts to empower and rehabilitate individuals through high-quality services provided by the government and relevant institutions.

During her tour, Sheikha Latifa expressed her deep admiration for the foundation's team and their dedication to supporting and assisting victims. She emphasized the vital importance of collaborative efforts between government entities and civil society organizations in achieving social justice and safeguarding the rights of women and children.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri lauded Sheikha Latifa's pivotal role in advocating for the rights of women and children in the community. She stressed that Sheikha Latifa's visit reflects her devoted commitment and profound interest in providing protection and support to victims.

Al Mansouri also acknowledged the visit as a testament to Dubai's determination to fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities and mission to provide a sanctuary for women and children affected by domestic violence and trafficking. She called for strengthening sustainable cooperation to achieve these noble humanitarian goals.

Al Mansouri also emphasized that the Foundation draws inspiration and determination from the commitment of all leaders in Dubai and the UAE to human rights. "The foundation will spare no effort to provide necessary care and support to victims and play a vital role in showcasing the UAE's efforts in combating domestic violence and human trafficking. This is to reflect the nation's dedication to securing the rights of women and children and serving as a beacon of inspiration in countering injustice and exploitation on a global platform," she added.

The ongoing visits by prominent and legal figures in the country play a crucial role in raising community awareness about the importance of ongoing collaboration between leaders and institutions. This collaboration helps ensure the protection of victims, promote social justice, and strengthen efforts to combat domestic violence and human trafficking at both the national and international levels. It reflects the state's profound commitment to human rights in general.





