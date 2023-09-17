Uae: Moving To Dubai For Work? Here's How To Bring Your Family With You

Question: I have been offered a job in the and am planning to come there soon. Can you please explain if I can bring my wife and two kids when I come? What kind of documents would I require?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you have received an employment offer from a company based in the mainland of Dubai and your prospective employer is sponsoring your residency visa.

Therefore, the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations, CabResolution No.1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations, Administrative Resolution No. 38 of 2022 Concerning the Guidelines for Implementing Ministerial Resolution 46 of 2022 Regarding Work Permits, Offer Letters and Employment Contract Forms and Federal Decree Law No. 29 of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Foreigners are applicable.

In the UAE, an employer may recruit an individual who is outside the and obtain a work permit to enable an employee to commence work with an employer. This is in accordance with Article 6(1) (a) of the CabResolution No. 1 of 2022, which states,“Subject to the provisions of Article 6 of the Decree Law, the types of work permit shall be determined as follows:

a. Work permit (recruitment of an employee from outside the state): This type of permit allows establishments registered with the Ministry to recruit an employee from outside the state.”

Furthermore, Article 6 of the Employment Law states the conditions for recruiting an employee in the and Administrative Resolution No. 38 of 2022 stipulates the guidelines and procedures related to work permits, offer letter and employment contracts.

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, it is assumed that you are recruited by your prospective employer as a full-time employee as mentioned in Article 7 (1) (a) of the Employment Law, which states

“The models of work contract shall be as follows:

Full time: working for one employer for the full hours of work throughout the working days.”

Once your prospective employer obtains a work permit to employ you in the UAE, it will apply for your residency (entry permit) as your sponsor to reside in the UAE. You may only travel to the on the entry permit sponsored by your prospective employer which is issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs -Dubai (GDRFA). However, you may consider bringing your family (wife and your two children) along with you on visit visas to so they can reside with you in the UAE.

Thereafter, you may change your family's vstain the and apply for their residency visas once you complete all the formalities of obtaining your work permit and residency vin the UAE. As a resident of the UAE, you may sponsor your family residency vin the UAE. This is in accordance with Article 9 of the Immigration Law, which states "A foreigner who has obtained a residence permit in the State may recruit in his family members in accordance with the controls and conditions determined in the Executive Regulations of this Decree Law'

Alternatively, you may consider travelling alone to with the entry permit issued by GDRFA under the sponsorship of your prospective employer and later bring your family to the under your sponsorship once you join your employment in the and complete all formalities related to obtaining your residency vwhich will include signing the employment contract, undergoing medical fitness tests, visiting one of the centres of Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security where your biometrics will be obtained to issue your resident ID card.

The documents required to sponsor your family in the may include a copy of: the passport of your family, your marriage certificate duly notarised and attested by the embassy in your home country and later by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Co-operation in the UAE, tenancy agreement, tenancy registration (Ejari if residency is in emirate of Dubai), employment contract and your family needs to undergo medical fitness tests in the UAE. An individual who has a salary of Dh4,000 without accommodation or Dh3,000 if accommodation is provided by an employer may apply for residency visas for his wife and children in the UAE.

You may contact your prospective employer and GDRFA for further details on this matter.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Can I sponsor my family with a freelance visa?

Dubai: Over 50% increase in Golden Visas issued in first half of 2023

visa-free travel: These residents can enter popular Caucountry with no hassle

Visit Dubai and stay longer: How multiple voptions are making it easier for tourists to come back for more