Cityscape Qatar To Attract Investors, Showcase Innovative Projects

Doha, Qatar: Real estate sector in Qatar has witnessed exponential growth with demand driven by investors locally, regionally, and internationally The upcoming Cityscape Qatar will showcase innovative projects within the country's real estate landscape.

Alexander Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Qatar told The Peninsula,“With all Cityscape events we try and work with the government to make sure that our event platforms are aligned with the goals the government has set out and the Qatar National Vision 2030 is no different. This year's event will feature a government pavilion which will bring together the relevant ministries to really outline the goals and objectives of Vision 2030.

The 11th edition of Cityscape Qatar will take place on October 24-26 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center which will feature most exciting and investible real estate opportunities from top-end developers across all property sectors.

Responding to a query on how will the real estate exhibition give investors (from GCC and abroad) and homebuyers opportunities to invest locally and internationally, Edwards noted that there is further investment in our hosted buyers program to bring investors from the region and further afield the opportunity to meet the developers and also see some of the developments first hand.“We are extremely excited by this and had some excellent feedback from last year's edition.”

Elaborating about the relevance of the exhibition for the local Qatari market, with the real estate developments in the region, he said,“Cityscape Qatar gives the local investor the opportunity to be able to see a wide range of projects at all levels of investment, not just from Qatar but also internationally and also to see the future development plans of the country.”

The exhibition will consider Qatar's real estate prospects, industry's commitment to sustainability, the importance of regulation, and investing in the country.“Sustainability plays an important part in all industries; and real estate is no different. As the world's largest event organiser, we understand the importance of sustainability and we want to make sure that our clients share our vision and goals.”

“This year's Cityscape Talks will showcase talks in regards to sustainability within the real estate industry, internationally as well as in Qatar. The introduction of a government pavilion will also provide a platform for the relevant ministries and departments to be able to showcase their endeavours at all levels, something we are very excited about,” he added.

Anticipating over 10,000 visitors, and showcasing more than 50 prestigiexhibitors, Cityscape Qatar features Qatar Airways as the official airline partner, with exclusive flight offers available for attendees.