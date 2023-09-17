Motul launches NGEN range of engine oil in ME, Merging Performance with Sustainability

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai - September 12th, 2023: Motul, one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine oils, has announced the launch of its NGEN range of engine oil in the Middle East. Motul aims to tackle new challenges in the marketplace with this new engine oil that combines sustainability and high performance.



The NGEN range is made of bio-sourced and premium regenerated base oils for passenger hybrid cars and motorbikes, respectively. The lubricant range made from renewable, non-fossil sources limits Motul’s environmental impact and reduces its carbon footprint significantly during the manufacturing process.



Commenting on the launch of the product range, Mr. Dmitry Bakumenko, General Manager Motul Middle East (Motul ME DMCC), said, “We are proud to launch the NGEN range of engine oils in the Middle East market with a vision for the future to bring more environmental awareness and performance in formulations. The latest development signifies our longstanding tradition of excellence with a forward-looking commitment to sustainability.”



“We have produced the NGEN range by selecting the bio-sourced and regenerated base oils very carefully and combined them to maintain the performance at the expected level. This product range will enable massive CO2 emission reductions starting from the manufacturing process to the oil’s long life inside the engine and the use of 50 per cent recycled plastic bottles for packaging,” he added.



“Recognizing the global challenges at hand, we are committed to reducing dependency on crude oil, aligning with the critical need to mitigate CO2 emissions and proactively adapting to evolving environmental standards. We have always been at the forefront of innovation, setting industry standards for excellence. The new NGEN range marks another milestone in the brand’s history of high-end engine oils, now bringing sustainability into the equation,” Bakumenko elaborated.



Produced with precision, the NGEN range redefines the notion of premium engine oils, seamlessly integrating sustainability into its core. This breakthrough is embodied in the usage of bio-sourced base oils for hybrid passenger cars and premium regenerated base oils for motorcycles. The formulation of the engine oils will enhance engine performance with the highest standards.



The NGEN range presents an extraordinary lineup for motorcycles -- the NGEN 5, which is designed for daily use and offers smooth shifting, improved fuel efficiency, and effortless starting. Meanwhile, the NGEN 7 is tailored for performance and sport, showcasing rapid engine response, robust clutch grip, and outstanding high-temperature resilience. Both the NGEN 5 and NGEN 7 adhere to the latest API standards and proudly carry the prestigious JASO MA2 certification.



Motul's legacy as a pioneer continues with the innovative NGEN HYBRID range, which are dedicated lubricants for hybrid vehicles, unlike normal internal combustion engines. Compared to traditional oil, this new lubricant formulation of synthetic oil gives multiple advantages to use in engines. This will also guarantee proper lubrication and increase energy efficiency and engine performance.



Produced with organic base oils, this range enhances fuel efficiency, refines engine response, optimizes start-up performance, extends engine protection, and ensures engine cleanliness. The product meets the latest API SP & ILSAC GF-6 standards and the latest JASO GLV-1 specifications. The NGEN HYBRID range underscores Motul's dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship.



The entire Motul engine oil range showcases the best performance throughout the entire usage interval, ensuring optimum value and efficiency for users. Motul's NGEN range stands as a testament to its enduring legacy of excellence, establishing a novel standard, where sustainability harmonizes with uncompromised high performance.







