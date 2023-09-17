Asian Games: Barshim Spearheads Qatar's Track And Field Team

Reigning Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim will headline the Qatar athletic team which will take part in the Hangzhou Asian Games set to take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Joining the three-time world champions high jumper will be hurdles star Abdulrahman Samba and top Qatari sprinter Femi Ogunode, who will take part in 200m and 400m races.

Ashraf Hussein, Ismail Dawood (400m), Abu Bakr Haydar (800m), Abdulrahman Saeed (1500m and 800m), Mohammed Al Garni (1500m and 5000m), Yaser Salem (3000m steeplechase and 5000m), Saif Al Din Abdul Salam (pole vault), Muaz Ibrahim (disthrow), Ahmed Al Seify, Ashraf Al Seify (hammer throw) and Bassem Hemeida (400m hurdles) are members of the athletics squad.

The national track and field stars are undergoing preparations for the Games which will run until September 27, following which the Qatari delegation will fly to Hangzhou to take part in the athletics competitions scheduled to begin on September 28.