Stage Set For Fiba U16 Asian Basketball Championship 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) is set to host the FIBA U16 Asian Basketball Championship 2023 which gets underway at Al Gharafa Club Hall today. As many as 16 teams are taking part in the competition eyeing the trophy on September 24 when the final will be played.

The details of the event were announced at a press conference attended by QBF President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb, Asian Basketball Federation Secretary General Hagop Kagerian, QBF Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari and Chairman of Media Committee Dr. Khalid Al Qahtani.

“It is the second time that Qatar is hosting this event. We are looking forward to continue hosting events for youngsters who are future of the sport,” Al Mughaiseeb said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kagerian thanked the QBF for their efforts in hosting the tournament, saying the tournament is expected to throw up exciting games in presence of talented players who represent their clubs.

Speaking on Qatar U-16 team's readiness for tournament, Al Kuwari said the national team is well prepared and looking to achieve best results.

Qatar are in Group B along with of Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia.