Al Attiyah Withdraws From Lebanon Rally After Crash


Defending champion Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah withdrew from the Lebanon International Rally, the fourth round of the Middle East Rally Championship, after a seriaccident yesterday.

The Qatari legend and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel came out safely from their stricken car and were in good health but the car suffered major damage, preventing them from completing the rest of the rally. Al Attiyah had won the prologue stage on Friday.

