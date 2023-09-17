A Game-Changing Collaboration: Starlink And Easycep Join Forces To Revolutionize Trade-In Platform

Starlink, a renowned leader in the tech industry, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with EasyCEP, Turkey's largest Trade-in and BuyBack electronic devices marketplace. Together, they are set to revolutionize the mobile trade-in experience for customers, fostering a seamless and environmentally friendly approach through EasyCEP's trusted platform.

As an industry trailblazer, Starlink remains deeply committed to sustainability and reducing electronic waste. With EasyCEP as a trusted partner, this commitment is further reinforced, enabling Starlink to spearhead the promotion of a circular economy in the tech sector. Leveraging EasyCEP's expertise in handling renewed electronic devices and combining it with Starlink's cutting-edge technology, the partnership provides customers with an unmatched and eco-conscisolution.

Significantly distinguished, Starlink Qatar has garnered acclaim for its expansive array of mobile phones and technological offerings, upholding the utmost standards of quality. This strategic partnership urges customers to seamlessly upgrade their existing mobile devices to cutting-edge models, culminating in a twofold benefit of electronic waste reduction and great value for your pre-owned electronics. Accessible though their brick-and-mortar establishments, this streamlined process epitomizes accessibility and convenience for a diverse spectrum of users.

"Starlink is thrilled to collaborate with EasyCEP on this groundbreaking initiative," stated Munera Al Dosari, CEO at Starlink. "Together, we are reshaping the trade-in experience, placing sustainability at the forefront and empowering customers to make eco-conscichoices."

With Starlink as the primary service provider and EasyCEP as a trusted partner, this collaboration brings immense value to customers. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, the trade-in platform guarantees a hassle-free experience, from device evaluation to the final transaction. We look forward to you experiencing the trade in at your nearest Starlink store today.