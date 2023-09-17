Fire Breaks Out At Sidus Rink Hotel In Mussoorie| Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at the SiRink Hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.As reported by PTI, several fire tenders are coordinating to control and extinguish the blaze.Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht told ANI that two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road.Upon receiving the information, varifire brigade teams reached the spot.No casualties have been reported.\"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire,\" SHO Bisht told ANI.Further details are awaited.(With inputs from agencies)
