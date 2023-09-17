Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 272,320

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 17, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,620 tanks (+4 over the past day), 8,828 armored fighting vehicles (+4), 6,003 artillery systems (+15), 776 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 523 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,537 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+12), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,742 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 896 special equipment units (+5). A total of 1,455 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces are retaining the initiative and conducting assault actions in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske directions.