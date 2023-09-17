Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 77 Times, Civilian Injured

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Thirteen Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements, as well as an educational institution and two hydraulic structures in the Beryslav district.

Following Russian attacks, one civilian was reported injured.