One Civilian Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 16, 2023, Russians injured one civilian in the Donetsk region, namely in Zarichne,” the report states.

Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A reminder that, on September 16, 2023, Russian troops launched eight missile strikes and 57 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements over 30 times.

