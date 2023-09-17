Fourth Relief Planeload Takes Off From Kuwait To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi
KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Fourth planeload of aid left Kuwait to hurricane-struck Libya on Sunday with tons of relief equipment and medical supplies onboard.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Acting Chief, Yousef Al-Meraj, informed KUNA that the supplies are handed to Libyan Red Crescent to alleviate the suffering of those afflicted by devastating Hurricane Daniel.
The relief air bridge extended by Kuwait to Libyan people comes as directed by political leadership and instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the continuobservation of Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah.
The first batch of supplies took off from Kuwait last Wednesday, followed by second on Thursday and the third on Saturday, all carrying tons of necessary materials on board.
Since disaster struck last Sunday, perhaps the largest catastrophe to hit Libya in 30 years, leaving in its wake thousands dead and others missing and injured, Kuwaiti humanitarian bodies hastened to rile up efforts and provide urgent relief to the Libyan people. (end)
