Vodafone Qatar Earns Iso Re-Certification

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has announced that it has earned the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) re-certification for quality management for its HR Department.

This recognition epitomises the mobile operator's exceptional compliance with the highest quality standards across all aspects of its HR function in order to deliver an optimum work environment for its employees.

To secure the re-certification, Vodafone Qatar partnered with the leading business improvement and standards company, British Standards Institution (BSI) that conducted a comprehensive and rigoraudit of the company's procedures and policies against the international standard.

The standard is built upon several quality management indicators, such as employee performance, training and development, customer service, and ongoing quality improvement.

After a series of meticuldepartment-wide evaluations, BSI determined that the procedures and practices deployed at Vodafone Qatar were consistent with the quality assurance requirements laid out by ISO 9001:2015.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Khames Mohammed Al Naimi said:“The ISO 9001:2015 re-certification (for HR Function) is testament to Vodafone Qatar's unyielding resolve and consistent endeavour to uphold high-performance and quality culture and service excellence across the organisation. We are immensely proud of every member of our team for their contributions in helpingachieve this significant milestone and for continually raising the bar in adherence and performance, whilst keeping organisational goals and efficiency at the top of their priorities.”

Jamal Dalli, Business Development Manager META at BSI said:“BSI would like to congratulate Vodafone on its recertification to ISO 9001, which helps to show Vodafone's commitment to improvement as well as to quality products and services. This validates Vodafone's proactive approach to demonstrating quality, which can bring long-term, positive benefits to employees, customers and society.” The accomplishment reaffirms Vodafone Qatar's superiority as one of the leading organisations in the country to obtain the ISO certification. This marks the second time in a row that the company has attained the certification, after the first award in 2020.