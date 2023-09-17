Moph Carries Out Campaign For Oral, Dental Health

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation are collaboratively carrying out the National campaign for oral and dental health.

Running until the end of September, the campaign aims to raise the public awareness of oral health, mainly in children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly, to consolidate the healthy mouth in a healthy body concept and alter the negative habits that affect oral and dental health, especially smoking, and avoid consuming full-sugar food and beverages.

The campaign encourages individuals to pursue a healthy food regime and reduce sugar in food and beverages with the aim of reducing the rate of children's tooth decay which reached 85 percent in the national survey of 2017 for age groups between 4 and 8.

It also aims to increase awareness on the importance of daily care for mouth at home and enhance communication between dental services and protection departments in varimedical institutions, as well as a variety of sectors in the community.

The campaign is part of the National Oral and Dental Health Committee's outcomes which include publishing awareness and cultural brochures on oral and dental health in general through social media platform of the MoPH, social platforms of health sector partners, in addition to display screens placed in the entrances of public and private health facilities.