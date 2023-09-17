Rwanda Marks Liberation Day For First Time In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Rwandan community recently celebrated the 29th anniversary of Liberation for the first time in Qatar.

Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar, the event typically observed on July 4th each year, holds immense importance for Rwandans as it commemorates the country's remarkable transformation from an oppressive and discriminatory regime to a flourishing democratic nation, paying tribute to the brave efforts of the Rwandan Patriotic Front in bringing an end to the tragic 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event was attended by the host, Ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar, H E Igor Marara and top Qatari officials, including the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fahkro, Dean of Diplomatic Missions H E Ambassador Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Director of the African Affairs Department at MoFA, Ambassador Abdulla bin Hassan Al Jaber, members of the diplomatic corps, and members of the Rwandan community in Qatar.

One of the highlights of the event was an art exhibition featuring the work of the talented Rwandan artist Claude Nizeyimana, who showcased his remarkable sculptures. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to experience Rwandan culture through elements such as Rwandan coffee, flowers, and fashion designs. These displays reflected Rwanda's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and fostering economic diplomatic relations with the rest of the world.

Under the theme“Together we prosper,” the celebration underscored the importance of unity not only among Rwandans but also in the strong bonds Rwanda continues to build with countries worldwide, especially Qatar.

Ambassador Marara emphasised the deepening relationship between Rwanda and Qatar, stating,“Although we celebrate our past achievements tonight, I am taking this opportunity to honour the strong ties of friendship, marked by a great sense of shared values, that bind Rwanda and Qatar. Our nations are actively collaborating through joint investments in infrastructure, education, health, defence, and more. These are the fruits of a friendship that we are grateful for and vow to continue to nurture.”

The evening's festivities were further enriched by mesmerising performances by the Rwandan traditional dance team Amasimbi. This showcased the growing presence of the Rwandan community in Qatar, as they brought a piece of their vibrant culture to their second home.