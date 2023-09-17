Qatar, Un Discuss Cooperation For Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs H E Rosemary DiCarlo, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing Qatar-UN partnership and ways to boost and develop it, in addition to the latest regional developments. They also touched on supporting the UN and international efforts aiming at bringing peace to conflict areas.
MENAFN17092023000063011010ID1107083442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.