Qatar Highlights Challenges Posed By Armed Conflicts

New York: The State of Qatar highlighted the various, mounting, and unprecedented challenges facing the world, arising from armed conflicts and natural disasters such as climate change, earthquakes, floods, and Corona viwhich spawn full dimensional catastrophic humanitarian crises in variworld territories, pointing to the tremendamount of humanitarian needs the international community must respond to.

This came in a statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani before the Security Councils open debate on advancing public-private humanitarian partnerships within the framework of the item: Maintenance of international peace and security at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency touched on the role of the State of Qatar in providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by humanitarian disasters and crises, as well as development assistance to consolidate peace, stability and achieve sustainable development, especially in developed countries, least developed countries, countries affected by crises and countries that are emerging from crises, in consistent with its role as a responsible and active member of the international community.

She pointed out that, in the past week, the State of Qatar was the first country that sent hundreds of tons of urgent humanitarian assistance by air to the flood-affected brothers in Libya, and few days before that, it sent urgent humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-affected brothers in Morocco, in addition to relief shipments that were sent to brothers in Sudan this year, as well as the support the State of Qatar had provided to brothers in Syria and Turkiye due to the devastating earthquake there.

She said that the State of Qatar exerted tremendefforts during the past two years to improve the humanitarian situations in Afghanistan. This includes the rapid establishment of air bridges to transport tens of thousands of Afghan people and foreign nationals through Doha and ensuring their hosting, and providing special education opportunities for Afghan girls, as well as rehabilitating the airport in Kabul to facilitate the movement of persons and humanitarian assistance.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations affirmed that in light of countering a multitude of global challenges, the joint responsibility for the United Nations and member states is to explore and take advantage of all available means to bridge the gap in the level of humanitarian response and strengthen its efficiency.

She asserted that the State of Qatar realied the added benefit private sector can provide in multiple fields, mainly the humanitarian and development fields, hence the State of Qatar has given priority to partnerships with this sector at the national level and in many fields, such as cooperation in projects that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and subsequently mitigate climate crisis.

She highlighted the partnership between the international organisation and private sector and said that the United Nations undoubtedly has a pivotal role in partnerships with private sector and in capitalizing on the cutting-edge technology and innovation. In recognition of this, the State of Qatar's support for the Innovation Unit of the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs was part of the contribution agreement signed by the two parties this year, and this comes in the context of the expanded partnership which has been evident since the State of Qatar announced its genermulti-year and non-earmarked support totalling $500m for core resources to the United Nations bodies and agencies, that contribute to the UN efforts, including partnership with private sector.