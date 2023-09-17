Un Cheif, U.S. Secretary Of State Explore Key Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sep. 17 ( Petra) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday evening spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken ahead of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
According to an American press release, a copy of which was received by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Blinken and Guterres discussed a wide array of issues, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, and the security situation in Haiti.
Additionally, they discussed U.S. priorities for the General Assembly, including reinforcing the core principles of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, modernizing the UN to address 21st-century challenges, and efforts to advance the UN's sustainable development goals.
The Secretary shared information on U.S.-hosted side events focused on addressing the threat of synthetic drugs, harnessing artificial intelligence to advance the UN's sustainable development goals, and leveraging private capital for major infrastructure projects.
The Secretary thanked the Secretary-General for his efforts to ensure a productive High-Level-Week.
MENAFN17092023000117011021ID1107083437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.