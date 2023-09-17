Moderate Temps Prevail, Northwest Winds Bring Relief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -- In Sunday's weather update, moderate temperatures dominate the forecast, providing a pleasant respite from the summer heat. Mountainareas and plains can expect a comfortable climate, while other areas will experience warm to hot conditions.
The refreshing news comes alongside moderate northwest winds, gently rustling through the air.
According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), this mild weather pattern is anticipated to continue throughout the upcoming days. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will witness a continuation of moderate temperatures across the highlands and plains, while other areas maintain their warm climate.
The northwest winds, known for their soothing effect, will persist at a moderate speed.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 31 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 38C and lows of 25C.
