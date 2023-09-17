Explosion Rings Out In Odesa Amid Air Raid Alert - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A blast was heard in Odduring the air alert declared after Russian strategic bombers launched a number of cruise missiles in the early hours of Sunday.
This is reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform saw.
"There was an explosion in Odesa," the report reads.
At the same time, the Air Force warned Mykolaiv residents that Russian missiles were flying in the direction of their city. Read also: Russian missiles hit Kharkiv second time within 24 hours
As reported, around 5:00 local time, the Air Force wrote that a group of enemy missiles had entered the Ukrainian airspace and were maneuvering across the regions.
An air alert has been declared on the entire territory of Ukraine.
