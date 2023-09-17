War Update: Thirty Combat Clashes Reported In Ukraine On Saturday

That's according to the General Staf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine, while continuing their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive raids on the Bakhmut axis, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and gaining a foothold. Today, the Russian Federation launched air and missile strikes on Ukraine. The reports on the consequences of the terrorist attack are currently being verified," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, more than 30 combat clashes took place in the past day. The enemy launched eight missile attacks and 57 air strikes, as well as over 30 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Also, the civilian population in Kharkiv suffered from cynical missile attacks. As a result of Russian terrorist strikes, a number of civilians were killed and wounded. More than 15 households were either destroyed or damaged. A local lyceum and other civil infrastructure objects were also destroyed.

The settlement of Stepok of Sumy region was hit by airstrikes, as were Mala Vovcha, Pletenivka, Synkivka, and Kopanky of Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka and Nevske of Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Krasnohorivka, Prechystivka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; and Svitla Dolyna, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Siverhchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains groups of troops covering the state border, conducting active subversion activities in the areas close to the border with the aim of preventing the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the hot spots along the front line, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense lines in the Kurdiumivka and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. As part of the Ukrainian offensive (assault) efforts, the enemy was displaced from their positions in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy ran unsuccessful offensive raids in the Marinka area of Donetsk region. Here, over the last day, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, all enemy assaults in the areas of Severne and Rivnopil of Donetsk region, and Novodarivka of Zaporizhia region ended for the occupiers with significant losses in both manpower and equipment. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske areas, the Ukrainian forces retain the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, and regaining territory.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian soldiers are on the offensive, inflicting significant losses in terms of manpower and equipment on the invading troops, and forcing the enemy to retreat.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to engage in counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and inflicting damage behind the Russian defense lines.

"Throughout the day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out two strikes on control points, 12 strikes on the manpower and equipment clusters, and five – on the anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile and artillery units hit three Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and five artillery systems," the General Staff concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing the General Staff, since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 271,790 Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine