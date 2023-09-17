Russian Artillery Shells Pokrovsk Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Overnight Sunday, the enemy fired more than half a dozen shells at the village of Pokrovsk. The consequences of the strike are being verified but no casualties were reported.

"The morning was tense for the whole country and Dnipropetrovsk region in particular. The authorities reported the launch of cruise missiles. One of them was downed over our region," Lysak said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 30 combat clashes were reported over the last 24 hours. The enemy launched eight missile attacks and 57 air strikes, as well as over 30 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Illustrative photo