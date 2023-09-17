Russian Missiles Take Sophisticated Path Trying To Bypass Air Defenses - Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles.
That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Operational Command South press center, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.
"A large-scale air raid alert is associated with an obviattack by the enemy using variweapons. Unmanned aerial vehicles, including reconnaissance ones, are employed. Aircraft launch air-based missiles. The missiles take a complex route, involving multiple maneuvers. Combat work continues in varidirections and it is still too early to draw conclusions, but they are already somewhat positive," Humeniuk said. Read also: Russian missiles hit Kharkiv second time within 24 hours
According to the spokesperson, the missiles several times changed the direction of their flight.
"They are trying to both exhaust the air defense system and bypass it. It is not the first time that the enemy uses this method of attack, trying to find options for maneuver to be as efficient as possible," the spokeswoman added.
As reported, around 5:00, the Air Force warned the population that a group of Russian missiles was spotted in the Ukrainian airspace. For some time, the missiles maneuvered across several regions. Read also: Explosion rings out in Od amid air raid alert - media
An air raid alert was declared on the entire territory of Ukraine, which lasted for more than two hours.
