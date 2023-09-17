(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) --
1973 -- Naval captain Nasser Abdulatif bin Idied at 84 years of age. He sailed to India aboard an "alboom" dhow in 1917.
1986 -- The Kuwaiti oil tanker "Al-Fintas" came under attack some 35 nautical miles east of Al-Khafji. A fire erupts in a rear reservoir.
1992 -- The theatrical actress Aisha Ibrahim died at 48 of age. She is an eminent actress that has taken part in theatrical works at the local, Arab and Gulf levels.
1993 -- The UN commission for demarcating the Kuwait-Iraq borders was dissolved.
2001 -- The Ministry of Health launched the electronic filed project.
2006 -- Former MP Jassem Hamad Al-Sagr died at 88 of age. He is the first Kuwaiti youth to earn a university certificate in law. He has also run the mass circulation "Al-Qabas" as board chairman in 1977, has served as an honorary consult in Sweden for 15 years and as a parliament member in 1975, 1981 and 1992.
2008 -- The Constitutional Court strips MP Mubarak Al-Waalan of his parliamentary membership; while Askar Al-Enezi won a seat. Abdullah Al-Ajmi also lossed his membership and Saadoun Hammad wins a seat in the assembly.
2013 -- Kuwait and the preparatory committee of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) inked an accord for managing the radioactive (RN-40) station, established at the premises of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.
2013 -- Al-Tadamon Club won the Asian weightlifting tournament held in North Korea. It goes into the records as Kuwait's first such achievement at the Asian level.
2018 -- Kuwait Oil Company declared its success in producing 500 million feet of Jurassic gas and 175,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. (end) gta
