Blinken, Guterres Discuss Multitude Of Issues Ahead Of Unga

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Black Sea Grain initiative, the Russian military operations in the Ukraine, and other issues were part of the phone-conversation between theState Secretary Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said a statement by the State Department.
The statement, on Saturday, indicated that that Secretary Blinken and Guterres's conversation came ahead of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly this week.
The statement read, "The Secretary and the Secretary-General discussed a wide array of issues, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, and the security situation in Haiti."
It added that both discussed thepriorities for the General Assembly, including reinforcing the core principles of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, modernizing the UN to address 21st century challenges, and our efforts to advance the UN's sustainable development goals.
The Secretary shared information on US-hosted side events focused on addressing the threat of synthetic drugs, harnessing artificial intelligence to advance the UN's sustainable development goals, and leveraging private capital for major infrastructure projects. (end)
amm.gta
MENAFN17092023000071011013ID1107083352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.