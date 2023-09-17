Wardsboro Disaster Recovery Center To Relocate To Ludlow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Disaster Recovery Center in Wardsboro (Windham County) will cease operations at 6 p.m. Monday, September 18, and relocate to Ludlow (Windsor County).
It will reopen at 8 a.m. September 20, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday. The new address is:
Ludlow Community Center
37 Main St.
Ludlow, VT 05149
Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday at the following locations:
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
