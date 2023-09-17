Sunday, 17 September 2023 11:14 GMT

Wardsboro Disaster Recovery Center To Relocate To Ludlow


9/17/2023 2:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Disaster Recovery Center in Wardsboro (Windham County) will cease operations at 6 p.m. Monday, September 18, and relocate to Ludlow (Windsor County).

It will reopen at 8 a.m. September 20, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday. The new address is:

Ludlow Community Center
37 Main St.
Ludlow, VT 05149

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday at the following locations:

Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822

MENAFN17092023003118003196ID1107083344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search