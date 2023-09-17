G77+China Summit: Final Declaration Defends Developing Countries Claims

HAVANA, Sept 17 (NNN-PRELATINA) - The G77+China Summit concluded Saturday in Cuba with the adoption of a Final Declaration that defends the claims of developing countries.

After two-day debates at the Havana International Conference Center, a hundred official delegations agreed upon the significance of science, technology and innovation use to boost the nations of the Global South.

At the closing ceremony of the event, the host Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stressed that for a few days Havana became the capital of the world and a center of hope.

Marrero thanked participants for their valuable contributions and invited them to continue working on the proposals put forward.

He claimed that all the countries of the Global South have proved what the leader of the Cuban Revolution Raúl Castro said“yes, we could, yes, we can, and we always can”.

Final Declaration praises the significance of research, development and technology transfer in the field of human health, taking into account the increased emerging and re-emerging communicable and non-communicable diseases, including their risk factors.

It also reiterates the need for an effective response to the urgent threat of climate change, especially through increased financing, technology transfer and capacity building based on the priorities of developing countries. - NNN-PRELATINA