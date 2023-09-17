Ngo Reports Issues With Fuel In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The shortage of fuel in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia, is worsening as a result of the disruption of supply routes.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Center for National Resistance.
"Since September, problems with fuel have been observed in Crimea since there was a decrease in the volume of shipments of automotive fuel from Russian oil refineries," the report reads.
As noted, problems with the supply of fuel are due to the disruption of supply routes, as well as a decrease in the purchasing power of the inhabitants. Read also: Experimental Sea Baby drone hit Russia's Samum missile ship
"The Russian occupation administration aims to create new mechanisms for subsidizing individual gas station networks in order to avoid a future increase in fuel prices. However, the decision will create prerequisites for gas stations that will not receive subsidies shutting down," the Center for National Resistance pointed out.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, local partisans spotted Russian military equipment at a railway station in Crimea's Dzhankoy, likely heading for mainland Ukraine. In particular, these are old military trucks and tracked vehicles.
