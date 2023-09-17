Air Raid Alert Across Ukraine As Group Of Missiles Recorded Moving Across Country

The missiles are moving in a southwestern direction, the Air Force reports, according to Ukrinform.

"A group of missiles is moving from the east in a southwest direction," the military warned, noting that their course may change.

In addition, according to the Armed Forces' press service, an enemy drone was detected in the airspace over the southern part of Odregion.

Earlier, the Air Forces reported that several Tu-95 strategic bombers, capable of carrying cruise missiles, had taken off from the Olenia airfield in Russia.

An air raid alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine.