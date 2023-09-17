Air Raid Alert Across Ukraine As Group Of Missiles Recorded Moving Across Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of enemy missiles entered Ukraine from the east in the early hours of Sunday.
The missiles are moving in a southwestern direction, the Air Force reports, according to Ukrinform.
"A group of missiles is moving from the east in a southwest direction," the military warned, noting that their course may change. Read also: Russian missiles hit Kharkiv second time within 24 hours
In addition, according to the Armed Forces' press service, an enemy drone was detected in the airspace over the southern part of Odregion.
Earlier, the Air Forces reported that several Tu-95 strategic bombers, capable of carrying cruise missiles, had taken off from the Olenia airfield in Russia.
An air raid alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine.
MENAFN17092023000193011044ID1107083266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.