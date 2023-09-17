J & K Lg Advocates Sports As Part Of School Curriculum

“Sports is not only a medium of recreation but also shapes skill, experience and paves the right path for the students to follow their passion,” Sinha said after inaugurating the annual sports meet of Burn Hall School at Bakshi Stadium, here on Saturday.

He impressed upon the teachers and parents to encourage sports and outdoor activities among the children for their overall well-being and all-round development.

“We have to create a robust sports and fitness culture and make sports a compulsory part of school curriculum to inculcate social skills, teamwork and build a strong foundation for character building and mechanism to identify sporting talents at a very young age,” he said.

Earlier, the LG inspected and took salute at an impressive march past by the students of the school.

Fr. Stalin Raja, Principal, Burn Hall School presented the report and highlighted the achievements of the school.

Most Rev. Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop Jammu-Srinagar Diocese; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council, teachers, staff members, students and their parents were present.

