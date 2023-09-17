J & K Lg Advocates Sports As Part Of School Curriculum

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that sports should be a compulsory part of school curriculum to inculcate social skills, teamwork and to build a strong foundation for character building and mechanism to identify sporting talents at a very young age.
“Sports is not only a medium of recreation but also shapes skill, experience and paves the right path for the students to follow their passion,” Sinha said after inaugurating the annual sports meet of Burn Hall School at Bakshi Stadium, here on Saturday.
He impressed upon the teachers and parents to encourage sports and outdoor activities among the children for their overall well-being and all-round development.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We have to create a robust sports and fitness culture and make sports a compulsory part of school curriculum to inculcate social skills, teamwork and build a strong foundation for character building and mechanism to identify sporting talents at a very young age,” he said.
Earlier, the LG inspected and took salute at an impressive march past by the students of the school. Read Also J&K's New Start-Up Policy 2023 To Be Notified By Next Month: LG LG Seeks Ayurvedic College, Hospital in Kashmir
Fr. Stalin Raja, Principal, Burn Hall School presented the report and highlighted the achievements of the school.
Most Rev. Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop Jammu-Srinagar Diocese; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council, teachers, staff members, students and their parents were present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17092023000215011059ID1107083257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.